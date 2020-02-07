× Troopers: 5 killed in commuter plane crash in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska. – Alaska State Troopers say the pilot and four passengers in a small commuter airplane died in a crash Thursday in southwest Alaska.

The flight from Bethel was reported overdue and later found crashed.

Troopers say they are in the process of notifying next of kin and names haven’t been released. The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA32 plane crashed under unknown circumstances.

The Alaska Army National Guard says it sent a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Bethel to the crash, where the five deaths were confirmed.