Tide and Tigers invited to NFL Scouting Combine

The 2020 NFL Draft is about two and a half months away; the list of players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has been released and the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers are well represented.

Alabama has ten players invited and Auburn is just behind them with nine.

Alabama

Tua Tagovailoa, QB

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Henry Ruggs III, WR

Jedrick Wills, OL

Xavier McKinney, DB

Shyheim Carter, DB

Raekwon Davis, DL

Trevon Diggs, DB

Anfernee Jennings, LB

Terrell Lewis, LB

Auburn

Derrick Brown, DL

Marlon Davidson, DL

Nick Coe, LB

Javaris Davis, DB

Jack Driscoll, OL

Noah Igbinoghene, DB

Arryn Sipsoss, P

Daniel Thomas, DB

Prince Tega Wanogho, OL

A total of 337 total NFL prospects were invited to participate. The combine will be held February 24 through March 1 up in Indianapolis.