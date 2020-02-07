× Roy Moore bringing back Ten Commandments monument

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Roy Moore says that he plans to bring back the very same monument that got him removed as Chief Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003. He disobeyed a federal judge’s order to remove the Ten Commandments monument from the state’s judicial building.

Moore is now running for the U.S. Senate and on his campaign Facebook page, he shared a post announcing the news. The post says the monument will be placed at One Dexter Avenue on the first floor of the Foundation for Moral Law, which is run by Moore and his wife, and is located just streets away from where it was first displayed.

Moore states “The monument will stand as a continual memorial to the foundation of our laws. Today more than ever we need to return to those laws and moral standards upon which our country was founded.”

Moore says the ten commandments monument will be delivered in Montgomery on Tuesday.