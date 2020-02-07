× New Hope man arrested, charged with murder

GRANT, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on a murder charge.

The Sheriff’s Office said Corey Lee Collier, 26, was charged with the murder of Brandon Young.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a mobile home fire on Simpson Point Road around 5:10 p.m., and were called to a vehicle fire around 30 minutes later.

Young’s body was found in the vehicle, and an autopsy found signs of blunt force trauma.

Collier was taken to the Marshall County Jail and booked on a $200,000 bond. The Sheriff’s Office stated he also had warrants with New Hope Police.

Sheriff Phil Sims thanked all the agencies assisting in the investigation: