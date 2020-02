More light snow possible Saturday morning in northeast Alabama

Additional light snow accumulation is possible in northeast Alabama early Saturday morning as a fast-moving atmospheric disturbance moves through the Tennessee Valley.

A mix of light rain and snow showers will move through Sand Mountain and Lookout Mountain Saturday morning between the hours of 3am and 9am.

A dusting up to half an inch of snowfall is possible, especially in the higher elevations of Jackson, DeKalb, and eastern Marshall counties

A few slick areas are possible on county roads and less traveled state routes, so please use caution when driving — especially before sunrise, since shallow puddles and areas of black ice are possible on roadways that are still drying out from the recent heavy rains.

Also maintain caution if travel plans take you into north Georgia and western North Carolina. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the metro Atlanta area, where slightly heavier snowfall may produce more widespread travel impacts on interstates like I-75, I-85 and I-20.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA 532 PM EST FRI FEB 7 2020 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>025-030>035-045-080645- /O.CON.KFFC.WW.Y.0001.200208T0900Z-200208T1800Z/ DADE-WALKER-CATOOSA-WHITFIELD-MURRAY-FANNIN-GILMER-UNION-TOWNS- CHATTOOGA-GORDON-PICKENS-DAWSON-LUMPKIN-WHITE-FLOYD-BARTOW- CHEROKEE-FORSYTH-HALL-BANKS-JACKSON-POLK-PAULDING-COBB- NORTH FULTON-GWINNETT-BARROW-DEKALB- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CALHOUN, DAHLONEGA, CLEVELAND, ROME, CARTERSVILLE, GAINESVILLE, MARIETTA, ATLANTA, LAWRENCEVILLE, AND DECATUR 532 PM EST FRI FEB 7 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED...MIXED WITH RAIN AT TIMES. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES...POSSIBLY THREE TO FOUR INCHES AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. AMOUNTS OF GENERALLY LESS THAN AN INCH POSSIBLE FOR THE ATLANTA METRO AREA. * WHERE...GENERALLY WEST OF INTERSTATE 85 AND NORTH OF INTERSTATE 20. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS...ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES...OR DURING HEAVIER BURSTS OF SNOW. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM BY AFTERNOON SO A TRANSITION TO ALL RAIN SHOULD BRING IMPROVING CONDITIONS. HOWEVER THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS COULD CONTINUE TO SEE PERIODS OF SNOW THROUGH THE DAY. TEMPERATURES SHOULD DROP BELOW FREEZING AGAIN SATURDAY NIGHT...MAKING BLACK ICE POSSIBLE ON SUNDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.