Madison County 911 looking for CPR-trained residents to download life-saving mobile app

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Madison County was the first county in Alabama to partner with PulsePoint, a mobile app that sends an alert if you are near a person suffering from cardiac arrest.

"Someone calls 911. We then dispatch an emergency responder while at the same time sending out a PulsePoint notification," said Chris Tucker the Chief Operations Director of Madison County 911.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S.

The partnership between the county and PulsePoint formed in 2017, but now 911 is campaigning to get more people registered as the region continues to grow.

When the app went live in Madison County, more than 2,000 people registered their CPR skills on the PulsePoint app. Since launching, more than 500 people have suffered cardiac arrest in public. In that time, 200 app notifications have gone out.

"People in our community are using these skills to save other individuals' lives. That speaks volumes for a community. That they are willing to get involved to that level," said Tucker.

The app isn't just used to guide good samaritans to people in need. Local emergencies are detailed in a list format with the option to see where the emergencies are and who's responding. The app paired with the map can be useful to navigate around emergencies or just get basic information about what's going on.

If you happen to stumble upon a cardiac emergency yourself and you are not CPR certified, there are diagrams on the app with detailed instructions if you want to try to help.

It is important to note, the app does NOT VERIFY CPR credentials. If you want to help, Madison County 911 asks that you help in good faith.

If you would like more information, visit Madison County 911's new website here.

PulsePoint is not used by every community. The 911 facilities partner with the app which sends push alerts from the 911 facility