Local organization’s mission is to keep students out of worn-down clothing and shoes

DECATUR, Ala. -- A local non-profit organization posted some photos on Facebook of worn-down shoes that a north Alabama middle schooler was wearing to school every day, and the post resonated with the organization's mission.

Clothe Our Kids of North Alabama works tirelessly to get kids out of worn clothes and shoes and into clothes that make them feel great.

“There are so many things that I think people don’t really realize go on that we are able to step in and meet a need for them and help them out," said Clothe Our Kids Director Brandi Breeden.

When Breeden founded the organization in 2016, she saw a need in low-income classrooms where teachers were often spending their own money to buy kids new clothing items.

Sometimes kids go to school wearing shoes that are duct-taped or stapled together, clothes that are too big or small, or the students are inappropriately dressed for the weather.

The organization works through schools and child advocacy organizations. They respond to requests from teachers and counselors and make sure a personalized care package is discreetly delivered to the child.

"If they're wearing old ratty clothes that they're embarrassed to wear, there's always that chance of them getting made fun of and feeling left out and feeling embarrassed," Breeden said.

Whether it's due to low income, a house fire, or custody situations... Clothe Our Kids is dedicated to meeting the clothing needs of students in Morgan and Lawrence Counties.

All donations come from the community, and the organization accepts clothing donations for newborns to adult size 3X. But remember, it's mostly teens wearing these clothes.

Clothe Our Kids hopes to grow into a bigger space where they can accept more donations and more volunteers!