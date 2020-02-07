Light Snow Moves Across the Tennessee Valley Through Friday Morning

Some of us got a little light snow Thursday night into Friday morning. There are some accumulations mainly on the grass, roof tops, and cars. No travel issues are expected for the morning commute on Friday. Here is what the radar looked like Thursday night and the wee hours of Friday morning.

Viewer photos are fantastic. These two came in from Morgan in Giles County, Tennessee, just across the state line. The first one shows a healthy dusting on the grass in southern middle Tennessee.

This second photo shows a nice coating on a vehicle:

Here is a look at Ben Smith’s truck in Huntsville. Not as much snow, but still enough for a coating with light snow still coming down around 2am. A few inches are possible well north and east of the Tennessee Valley. This won’t be a big event for us and a good snow isn’t in the forecast. It will be chilly this afternoon with highs in the middle 40s with a west wind. Temperatures will safely be above freezing after sunrise.

Milder temperatures are in the forecast this week and it may be the first Saturday in all of 2020 where we don’t have measurable rainfall. So far we are 5/5 for rain each Saturday in 2020. Here is what it looks like for Huntsville International:

Enjoy the weekend. We’ll be in the lower 50s Saturday with lower to middle 60s on Sunday. Like last Sunday, it will be very pleasant to be outside. Rain and storms return next week.

