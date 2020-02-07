Learn about the Underground Railroad under the stars at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - In honor of Black History Month, take your family out Friday night to learn about the Underground Railroad under the stars.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will host a special "Alabama Skies" program.

Team members will focus on the way slaves -- and the abolitionists who helped them -- used the night sky to navigate through the Underground Railroad 200 years ago.

Intuitive Planetarium Director David Weigel said slaves followed star patterns to succeed in escaping to the North.

"The idea was to follow the Drinking Gourd," he said. "If you're able to identify that shape in the night sky, that could help to point you to Polaris also known as the North Star."

A common misconception is that the North Star is prominent and very bright. But Weigel said it isn't that bright.

"So it's not immediately recognizable if you're not very familiar with the night sky," he said.

Weigel said techniques can be used to figure out how to identify the North Star - something visitors can learn about on Friday.

The presentation starts at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for kids. Museum members will receive a discount.

Be on the lookout for other Black History Month related activities happening at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.