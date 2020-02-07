× Funeral arrangements set for fallen Kimberly officer Nick O’Rear

(WIAT) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Kimberly Police officer who died in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Officer Nick O’Rear, 33, was fatally shot during a police chase Tuesday night on Interstate 65 in North Jefferson County. He was a father of two, with a third on the way. He had served with the Kimberly Police Department for a year.

The fallen officer’s visitation will take place Monday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Gardendale First Baptist Church. His celebration of life service will immediately follow at the same location. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Memorial Gardens at 3 p.m. that day.

The suspect in O’Rear’s shooting death, Preston Cheyenne Johnson, 37, is facing capital murder charges. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

Following an order from Governor Kay Ivey, flags will be lowered across Alabama in honor of fallen Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear.

Ivey has ordered for flags to be flown at half-staff on Monday, Feb. 10 out of respect for the fallen officer.

He has two other pending cases stemming from a 2019 arrest involving possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal drugs.

The governor’s office released the following statement Friday morning:

“I am directing flags be flown at half-staff on Monday, February 10, 2020, as a mark of respect for fallen Kimberly Police Officer Nick O’Rear, who was shot in the line of duty during a pursuit on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Let us remember the life and service of Officer O’Rear, whose sacrifice will never be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his family, the Kimberly Police and the city of Kimberly.

The flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment on Monday, February 10, 2020.”