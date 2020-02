× Decatur police investigate fatal shooting on Herring Road

DECATUR, Ala. – One person was shot in an incident on Herring Road in Decatur. Authorities confirm the victim has died.

Decatur police confirmed they got a call about a robbery around 2:30 p.m. Friday, and just a few minutes later the shooting occurred.

Decatur Police say they have a suspect in custody but have not identified them at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to get more information.