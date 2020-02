(WHNT) – The overnight and early morning storms brought heavy rain and strong wind that left flooding and some damage. Viewers shared weather posts from all over the Tennessee Valley.

FLOODING REPORTS: WHNT News 19 received reports of flooding all over the Tennesee Valley. Lee Cooper sent in this video from Taft. Is there flooding in your area? pic.twitter.com/Mwp0tMDAwt — WHNT News 19 (@whnt) February 6, 2020

