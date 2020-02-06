Video shared by Florence Lauderdale Animal Services shows disabled dog using new wheelchair

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A video posted on Facebook by the Florence Lauderdale Animal Services shows a handicapped dog, in need of a foster, learning to use a wheelchair.

In the video, a little brown dog with white paws is shown trying out a dog wheelchair in the parking lot of the animal service building. The dog, who is called Zeus, is a little clumsy in the video but it looks like he is learning quickly.

Zeus is shown using only his front paws as he rolls around from person to person. In the second video, the dog is shown stumbling slightly but he was quickly assisted.

The caption on the video says Zeus needs a foster home urgently.

If you or anyone you know can help, contact the Florence Lauderdale Animal Services at (256) 718-5171.