UAH Women’s Basketball wins fifth straight game

Posted 10:54 pm, February 6, 2020, by
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Women's Basketball team is on a tear, and there's no better way to put it. With their 70-46 victory over West Alabama, the Chargers' win streak moved to five in a row. The last time the women's team won five straight was back in the 2013-14 season. Oddly enough, they beat West Alabama 95-84 to do so.

Redshirt sophomore Selena Pruitt led the way for UAH on Thursday night with 19 points, while Holly Harris added 12. With the win, the Chargers improve to 12-8 overall and 9-5 in conference play.

UP NEXT: UAH will be back at home this Saturday when they host Montevallo. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.

