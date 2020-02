Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The UAH Men's dropped its first home game of the season Thursday night against West Alabama. The Chargers found themselves down as many as 13 points in the first half, losing to the Tigers 75-54. UAH cut it to three late in the first, but they were never able to get the lead.

UWA's LaJuan Hardy led all scorers with 18 points, while the Chargers were led by Henley Edge who scored 10.

UP NEXT: UAH will look to bounce back when they host Montevallo (11-9, 7-5) Saturday at 4 p.m.