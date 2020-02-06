U.S. Senator Doug Jones led 4th quarter fundraising in Senate race, impeachment vote may shape race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama U.S. Senator Doug Jones was among the senators Wednesday who unsuccessfully voted to convict President Trump on two articles of impeachment. The vote brings even more attention to Jones' reelection bid in a state where the president is popular.

But so far, Jones is leading the money race.

Jones, who won his seat in 2017, was already a GOP target. He drew new fire Wednesday.

"I did not run for the Senate hoping to participate in the impeachment trial of a duly elected President," Jones said on the Senate floor. "But I cannot and will not shrink from my duty to defend the constitution and to do impartial justice."

Congressman Bradley Byrne later tweeted his view of the articles of impeachment.

While President @realDonaldTrump gave a positive, moving and unifying speech on our #GreatAmericanComeback – including calling on Congress to pass my education bill – @SpeakerPelosi put her Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display. Shameful! pic.twitter.com/Xk48giiIrk — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) February 5, 2020

Thursday, he got a shout-out from President Trump.

Other Senate candidates also pledged support for the president -- all touting his strength, their loyalty and faulting Jones.

But, fundraising reports submitted by the campaigns for the last quarter of 2019 show Jones with a decided edge over his GOP challengers.

At least for now.

Cash on hand shows the Democrat with $5.4 million.

Jeff Sessions, who served 20 years in the U.S. Senate, is second with $2.54 million.

Byrne, the Mobile-area Congressman, reported $2.52 million. Tommy Tuberville, the former Auburn coach, reported $1.5 million. Birmingham-area Alabama Rep. Arnold Rooney has $321,000. Former Chief Justice Roy Moore, who Jones defeated in 2017, reported $44,000 cash on hand.

Jones also easily led the field in fundraising in the fourth quarter, with $1.8 million, followed by Tuberville at $373,000, then Sessions at $312,000 and Byrne at $291,000.

Republican voters will either pick a nominee or narrow the field in the March 3 primary vote. Jones will then face a smaller field, but also what appears to be a fired-up Trump base in November.

Voter registration for the March 3 primary is due by Feb. 17.