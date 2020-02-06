Trees and power lines down, buildings damaged in Lawrenceburg after Wednesday night storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. — When powerful storms moved through southern Tennessee Wednesday evening, there were reports of damage across Lawrence County. In Lawrenceburg, the bulk of that damage can be found in the areas of Pulaski Street and Lafayette Avenue.

Workers were scattered throughout neighborhoods, equipped with chainsaws and tarps, clearing trees and covering roofs damaged by those storms. Many of those trees fell onto power lines, bringing them down as well. One large tree fell on the campus of Coffman Middle School, thankfully school was already canceled due to possible flooding.

Nearby, the Lawrence County Public Library sustained heavy damage when the roof partially collapsed allowing, rainwater to enter the building. A spokesperson with the Lawrence County EMA says water was knee-high in some areas. Crews spent most of the day salvaging what they could. The library is closed indefinitely.

Down the road on Pulaski Highway, Mack Evans' property suffered significant damage, with trees falling on his vehicles. "Yes, we had three; two cars and a pickup truck," said Evans. "Two of them are totaled; the truck has significant damage to the front of it."

He also says a tree limb went through the side of his garage, breaking a water pipe. "It hit right in the spot where the cutoff valve was so I couldn't cut the water off and so it flooded my garage," he said.

Evans says it will take some time to get back to normal but he's thankful no one was injured.

Clean-up efforts in Lawrenceburg are expected to continue into next week.