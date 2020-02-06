The decision to delay, close, or continue school is not taken lightly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. -- Thursday morning, Limestone County Schools made the call to delay buses by two hours due to many "having to find alternate routes."

Comments from parents flooded in, many saying that school should be canceled altogether.

"It’s a safety hazard.”

"This is absolutely ridiculous that the county did not cancel schools today!"

"If a bus has to 'navigate' the schools should be closed!"

Almost 4,000 students take the bus to school every morning in Limestone County, and transportation director Rusty Bates said making these decisions is hard. He said Thursday morning that county commissioners, Limestone County EMA, and law enforcement were all on the roads by 4:30 a.m. to make a decision about schools.

“There was enough trouble spots that we felt we needed to delay," Bates said. "That just letting the sun come up, allowing our drivers more visibility would be a huge asset for us.”

Parent McKenzie Veigel made the decision to keep her high schooler home anyway.

“If a bus is being rerouted because half the kids can’t get there, then it’s not safe for our kids to be in a bus, and it’s definitely not safe for our kids to be driving," she said.

Bates said he understands not everyone will always be happy with these decisions, but they're not taken lightly.

“Obviously we’re going to make the decision we feel is safest for our students," he said. "If we can have school, we’re going to have school.”