× Search continues at Buck’s Pocket for missing vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The water is too high and too dangerous for a full search effort at Buck’s Pocket State Park where witnesses saw a vehicle in the water, but search efforts are still underway.

Thursday morning, two State Park Rangers started walking the banks of South Sauty Creek. Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, says the rangers made no contact with any vehicle, as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Witnesses told WHNT News 19 on Wednesday that they got to the bridge and saw a vehicle going underwater. The witnesses went up the hill to call 911 but they say the vehicle was completely underwater by the time they returned to help.

Officials with Alabama State Parks plan to put together a two-week schedule of volunteers and employees who will help in the search efforts.

If the weather is clear enough, ALEA will attempt to fly its helicopter for an aerial search of the vehicle.