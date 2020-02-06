Several Tennessee Valley Schools delaying Thursday due to flooding concerns

Prattville Police cancel alert for missing senior

Posted 9:41 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:13AM, February 6, 2020

UPDATE: Prattville Police canceled the missing senior alert.

PRATTVILLE, Ala. – The Prattville Police Department needs help locating Larry Lee.

Mr. Lee is a 71-year-old white male and may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

Mr. Lee was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans in the area of Pletcher Street in Prattville around 6:30pm on February 5, 2020.

Mr. Lee is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is described as 5’9” and 260 pounds.

Mr. Lee is believed to be driving a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla bearing Alabama tag # 29BS935 and may have a small white dog with him.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Larry Lee, please contact the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or call 911.

