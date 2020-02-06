Neighborhood Bridges Boaz launches in March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOAZ, Ala. - There's a new way to help folks in need in various cities across the country, as well as in Boaz. Neighborhood Bridges is an online platform that connects anyone who wants to help students or community members in need.

School counselors are the advocates in Boaz schools. When they see a need, whether it be clothing, food, or financial support, they post it on the website. Those who have subscribed, get an email and they can decide if they want to help.

“We want to make sure that if there are any outstanding needs that are impeding the students' ability to walk into the schoolhouse ready and able to learn, we want to provide a platform for folks out in the community to fill that gap and meet that need,” said area director Brett Johnson.

You can help in other cities across the country, as well. Neighborhood Bridges Boaz is expected to begin in March. Johnson said monetary donations can be made to the nonprofit and are tax-deductible.

The licensing fee for the website and platform is $2,000. Johnson said any donations more than that will be reserved for any outstanding needs no one else in the community has chosen to help with.