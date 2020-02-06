× Name announced for new elementary school in Madison

MADISON, Ala. – A name has been chosen for a new elementary school project in Madison. Madison City Schools Superintendent Robby Parker announced the school being built off Wall Triana will be called Midtown Elementary in a statement.

Hundreds of suggestions were made but the board approved the Midtown Elementary Wildcats.

“I am also pleased to report the mascot will be the Wildcats, a carryover from West Madison Elementary,” said Parker. “That is an appropriate way to honor West Madison’s history.”

Construction on Midtown Elementary is expected to be completed by August 2021.

Parker said site development will begin soon on the new middle school, which has yet to be named. That school will be built behind the Central Office off Celtic Drive.