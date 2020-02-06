Muscle Shoals City Council to install additional pump in Wilson Dam Road retention pond to offer flooding relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Behind a barbed-wire fence at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue in Muscle Shoals is the Wilson Dam Road retention pond. For years it's been helping to relieve flooding in the southeastern part of the city but recent significant rain events have caused it to overflow, damaging homes in the process—defeating its intended purpose. The city council thinks they've found a solution and have approved the purchase of an additional pump to help with the flooding.

This is good news for residents living near the pond. "Well, I mean, that would be wonderful if they can get it in as soon as possible," said Demetra Meade, who lives directly across the street from the pond.

The current system pumps out around 2,500 gallons of water per minute. The city engineer says the new pump will allow around 6,000 gallons of water to be pumped out per minute.

This will hopefully prevent experiences like the one Meade had in February of 2019. "We had to vacate our homes because it flooded so bad and it was to the point that it did get in several homes," she said. "The firefighters had to come on boats and vacate us from our homes."

Meade says she wishes something had been done sooner but is grateful that the city has taken steps to prevent that from happening again. Until the pump is installed, Meade says when water levels begin to rise in the pond, she'll park her vehicle on the next street over as a precaution.

The city engineer says the new pump should be installed in April.