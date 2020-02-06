Multiple schools cancel class Friday due to flooding

Man dead after vehicle flipped into flooded drainage ditch

Posted 3:02 pm, February 6, 2020

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – One person is dead after a vehicle flipped into a flooded drainage ditch on Thursday. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said this happened just before noon on County Road 119, northeast of Woodville.

Deputies say the driver’s vehicle slid off a wooden bridge on private property, flipping into the ditch.

The sheriff’s office, state troopers, Scottsboro-Jackson County Rescue Squad, Highlands Emergency Management Services, and the  Limrock-Aspel Volunteer Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the driver’s identity.

