Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigating 'suspicious' death of 2-year-old

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – Jefferson County deputies are calling the death of a 2-year-old boy suspicious.

The sheriff’s office responded Wednesday night to the 1100 block of Florence Circle in eastern Jefferson County.

Reports say the child was not breathing.

Al.com reports that the boy died at Children’s of Alabama.

The circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 205-296-8521.