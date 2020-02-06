Heavy Rain – Flash Flooding Possible Through Thursday Morning

Some parts of the Tennessee Valley had over 6″ of rainfall just on Wednesday. More is in the forecast through Thursday. Click here for the interactive radar. We’ve had numerous reports of flooding across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Use extra caution and never drive across a flooded road.

We had numerous reports of flooding this morning especially over in DeKalb County. This was from the National Weather Service Chat:

(5:55 AM) em-anthony.clifton: Law Enforcement responding to residence at 501 County Rd. 851 that caller states flood water is too the top of the car.

Wade Gap Road up lookout mountain closed due to water over road and possibly road washing away.

Here is a look at the futurecast as conditions will improve through the afternoon hours.

Here are some of Wednesday’s rain totals. Some areas had even more as the rain continues to come down into Thursday morning.

We do cool things down tonight into Friday, but milder temperatures and rain return next week. Don’t be surprised to see a few snow flurries late Thursday night into Friday morning. We aren’t expecting any travel issues, but a few flakes are possible. The northern Cumberland Plateau and southern middle Tennessee have the best chance of seeing light snow!

