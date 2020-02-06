Several Tennessee Valley Schools delaying Thursday due to flooding concerns

Heavy rain causes flooded roads across the Tennessee Valley

Posted 10:48 am, February 6, 2020, by , Updated at 10:57AM, February 6, 2020

Flooding in Fayetteville, TN

The Tennessee Valley has seen a lot of rain in the last 48 hours; as much at seven inches in some areas. This has caused a number of flooded roads across the valley.

Below is a list of closures, broken down by county. This is likely not a complete list, but it’s what we’ve been able to gather from talking with law enforcement and emergency managers in the area.

Colbert County (CLOSED)

  • Casey Davis Road in Leighton
  • Marthaler Lane in Leighton

Cullman County (CLOSED)

  • Bridge on CR 827

DeKalb County (CLOSED)

  • 1500 block of Airport Road in Fort Payne
  • Big Wills Road at Green Hill Boulevard in Fort Payne
  • Little Ridge Road in Fort Payne
  • Grand Avenue at Lebanon Road in Fort Payne
  • 20th Street at Gault Avenue N in Fort Payne
  • 67th Street NW in Fort Payne
  • Houston Loop Road in Fort Payne
  • 1500 Godfrey Avenue SE in Fort Payne
  • 500 block of Prestwood Drive in Fort Payne
  • 800 block of Wallace Avenue at 8th Street in Fort Payne
  • HWY 117
  • CR 112
  • CR 85
  • CR 136
  • CR 851
  • CR 386
  • CR 173
  • CR 610
  • CR 641
  • CR 429
  • CR 1002
  • CR 39
  • Wade Gap Road
  • Right Road at Henager

Franklin County, AL (CLOSED)

  • Shook and Fletcher Road
  • Old Nauvoo Road
  • Lake Elliott Road

(Ruled impassable)

  • Cotton Gin Road

Franklin County, TN (CLOSED)

  • Grant Avenue – Decherd
  • Floyd Street- Decherd
  • The intersection of  Estill and Grant Road
  • Mingo Road
  • Shelly Road – Decherd
  • Hines Road near the bridge
  • Rutledge Ford Road
  • Knights Church Road

(Ruled impassable)

  • Fletcher Road (near the bridge)
  • Beth Page
  • Roarks Cove Road

Jackson County (CLOSED)

  • Old Larkinsville Road – Scottsboro

Lawrence County

  • No reports

Lauderdale County (CLOSED)

  • CR 130 to CR 372
  • CR 503 at the slab
  • CR 156 at the slab
  • CR 520 at the creek
  • CR 522 at the creek
  • CR 534 at the slab
  • CR 524 at CR 155 closed at the intersection
  • CR 31 at the slab

Limestone County (CLOSED)

  • Line Road in Athens
  • Levert Avenue in Athens

Lincoln County, TN (CLOSED)

  • Rush Road
  • Walker Creek Road
  • Old Lincoln Road (just south of Shelton road)
  • South Lincoln Road between Cardinal Hill and Quick School Road
  • Bridge at the intersection of old Lincoln Road and Mooneyham Road
  • Old Huntsville HWY between Bellview and Lincoln Road
  • Main Street in downtown Fayetteville.

Madison County (CLOSED)

  • Little Cove Road in Huntsville
  • Caldwell Lane in Huntsville

Marshall County (RULED IMPASSABLE)

  • Horton Road in Albertville
  • HWY 75 and Needmore Road in Albertville
  • Bryant Road and Mathis Mill Road in Albertville
  • Mount Vernon Road in Boaz
  • Old Guntersville Gadsden Road in Boaz
  • Skyhaven Road in Boaz
  • Marvin Pearce Road at Beulah Road in Boaz
  • Gene Brown Road at Clear Creek in Boaz
  • Butler Mill Road (at the bridge over the Paint Rock River) in Boaz
  • Red Barn and Old Solitude Road in Guntersville
  • Bethlehem Road
  • Jolley Drive
  • Bearden Road and Horton
  • HWY 205 and Turnpike Road
  • White Oak

Morgan County (FLOODING REPORTED)

  • Finley Drive NW by 4th Ave NW
  • 3800 Block of Hog Jaw Road
  • Spruce Mountain off of Apple Grove
  • 500 Block of Hyatt Bottom Road
  • Pine Ridge Road/Apple Grove Road
  • Fowler Road/Pines Road
  • Forman Bottom Road off of Pines Road
  • 4300 Block of Pleasant Valley Road
  • South of Hwy 55 on Barkley Bridge
  • Matkins Cove Road, Murphy Road and Williams Cove Road in the Cotaco, Lacey’s Spring area
  • New Cut Road just North of Hwy 55 W near Massey
  • Taylor Circle in Union Hill
  • Summerford Road
  • Apple Grove
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.