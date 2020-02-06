Heavy rain causes flooded roads across the Tennessee Valley
The Tennessee Valley has seen a lot of rain in the last 48 hours; as much at seven inches in some areas. This has caused a number of flooded roads across the valley.
Below is a list of closures, broken down by county. This is likely not a complete list, but it’s what we’ve been able to gather from talking with law enforcement and emergency managers in the area.
Colbert County (CLOSED)
- Casey Davis Road in Leighton
- Marthaler Lane in Leighton
Cullman County (CLOSED)
- Bridge on CR 827
DeKalb County (CLOSED)
- 1500 block of Airport Road in Fort Payne
- Big Wills Road at Green Hill Boulevard in Fort Payne
- Little Ridge Road in Fort Payne
- Grand Avenue at Lebanon Road in Fort Payne
- 20th Street at Gault Avenue N in Fort Payne
- 67th Street NW in Fort Payne
- Houston Loop Road in Fort Payne
- 1500 Godfrey Avenue SE in Fort Payne
- 500 block of Prestwood Drive in Fort Payne
- 800 block of Wallace Avenue at 8th Street in Fort Payne
- HWY 117
- CR 112
- CR 85
- CR 136
- CR 851
- CR 386
- CR 173
- CR 610
- CR 641
- CR 429
- CR 1002
- CR 39
- Wade Gap Road
- Right Road at Henager
Franklin County, AL (CLOSED)
- Shook and Fletcher Road
- Old Nauvoo Road
- Lake Elliott Road
(Ruled impassable)
- Cotton Gin Road
Franklin County, TN (CLOSED)
- Grant Avenue – Decherd
- Floyd Street- Decherd
- The intersection of Estill and Grant Road
- Mingo Road
- Shelly Road – Decherd
- Hines Road near the bridge
- Rutledge Ford Road
- Knights Church Road
(Ruled impassable)
- Fletcher Road (near the bridge)
- Beth Page
- Roarks Cove Road
Jackson County (CLOSED)
- Old Larkinsville Road – Scottsboro
Lawrence County
- No reports
Lauderdale County (CLOSED)
- CR 130 to CR 372
- CR 503 at the slab
- CR 156 at the slab
- CR 520 at the creek
- CR 522 at the creek
- CR 534 at the slab
- CR 524 at CR 155 closed at the intersection
- CR 31 at the slab
Limestone County (CLOSED)
- Line Road in Athens
- Levert Avenue in Athens
Lincoln County, TN (CLOSED)
- Rush Road
- Walker Creek Road
- Old Lincoln Road (just south of Shelton road)
- South Lincoln Road between Cardinal Hill and Quick School Road
- Bridge at the intersection of old Lincoln Road and Mooneyham Road
- Old Huntsville HWY between Bellview and Lincoln Road
- Main Street in downtown Fayetteville.
Madison County (CLOSED)
- Little Cove Road in Huntsville
- Caldwell Lane in Huntsville
Marshall County (RULED IMPASSABLE)
- Horton Road in Albertville
- HWY 75 and Needmore Road in Albertville
- Bryant Road and Mathis Mill Road in Albertville
-
Mount Vernon Road in Boaz
-
Old Guntersville Gadsden Road in Boaz
-
Skyhaven Road in Boaz
-
Marvin Pearce Road at Beulah Road in Boaz
-
Gene Brown Road at Clear Creek in Boaz
-
Butler Mill Road (at the bridge over the Paint Rock River) in Boaz
- Red Barn and Old Solitude Road in Guntersville
- Bethlehem Road
- Jolley Drive
-
Bearden Road and Horton
-
HWY 205 and Turnpike Road
-
White Oak
Morgan County (FLOODING REPORTED)
- Finley Drive NW by 4th Ave NW
- 3800 Block of Hog Jaw Road
- Spruce Mountain off of Apple Grove
- 500 Block of Hyatt Bottom Road
- Pine Ridge Road/Apple Grove Road
- Fowler Road/Pines Road
- Forman Bottom Road off of Pines Road
- 4300 Block of Pleasant Valley Road
- South of Hwy 55 on Barkley Bridge
- Matkins Cove Road, Murphy Road and Williams Cove Road in the Cotaco, Lacey’s Spring area
- New Cut Road just North of Hwy 55 W near Massey
- Taylor Circle in Union Hill
- Summerford Road
- Apple Grove