Heavy rain causes flooded roads across the Tennessee Valley

The Tennessee Valley has seen a lot of rain in the last 48 hours; as much at seven inches in some areas. This has caused a number of flooded roads across the valley.

Below is a list of closures, broken down by county. This is likely not a complete list, but it’s what we’ve been able to gather from talking with law enforcement and emergency managers in the area.

Colbert County (CLOSED)

Casey Davis Road in Leighton

Marthaler Lane in Leighton

Cullman County (CLOSED)

Bridge on CR 827

DeKalb County (CLOSED)

1500 block of Airport Road in Fort Payne

Big Wills Road at Green Hill Boulevard in Fort Payne

Little Ridge Road in Fort Payne

Grand Avenue at Lebanon Road in Fort Payne

20th Street at Gault Avenue N in Fort Payne

67th Street NW in Fort Payne

Houston Loop Road in Fort Payne

1500 Godfrey Avenue SE in Fort Payne

500 block of Prestwood Drive in Fort Payne

800 block of Wallace Avenue at 8th Street in Fort Payne

HWY 117

CR 112

CR 85

CR 136

CR 851

CR 386

CR 173

CR 610

CR 641

CR 429

CR 1002

CR 39

Wade Gap Road

Right Road at Henager

Franklin County, AL (CLOSED)

Shook and Fletcher Road

Old Nauvoo Road

Lake Elliott Road

(Ruled impassable)

Cotton Gin Road

Franklin County, TN (CLOSED)

Grant Avenue – Decherd

Floyd Street- Decherd

The intersection of Estill and Grant Road

Mingo Road

Shelly Road – Decherd

Hines Road near the bridge

Rutledge Ford Road

Knights Church Road

(Ruled impassable)

Fletcher Road (near the bridge)

Beth Page

Roarks Cove Road

Jackson County (CLOSED)

Old Larkinsville Road – Scottsboro

Lawrence County

No reports

Lauderdale County (CLOSED)

CR 130 to CR 372

CR 503 at the slab

CR 156 at the slab

CR 520 at the creek

CR 522 at the creek

CR 534 at the slab

CR 524 at CR 155 closed at the intersection

CR 31 at the slab

Limestone County (CLOSED)

Line Road in Athens

Levert Avenue in Athens

Lincoln County, TN (CLOSED)

Rush Road

Walker Creek Road

Old Lincoln Road (just south of Shelton road)

South Lincoln Road between Cardinal Hill and Quick School Road

Bridge at the intersection of old Lincoln Road and Mooneyham Road

Old Huntsville HWY between Bellview and Lincoln Road

Main Street in downtown Fayetteville.

Madison County (CLOSED)

Little Cove Road in Huntsville

Caldwell Lane in Huntsville

Marshall County (RULED IMPASSABLE)

Horton Road in Albertville

HWY 75 and Needmore Road in Albertville

Bryant Road and Mathis Mill Road in Albertville

Mount Vernon Road in Boaz

Old Guntersville Gadsden Road in Boaz

Skyhaven Road in Boaz

Marvin Pearce Road at Beulah Road in Boaz

Gene Brown Road at Clear Creek in Boaz

Butler Mill Road (at the bridge over the Paint Rock River) in Boaz

Red Barn and Old Solitude Road in Guntersville

Bethlehem Road

Jolley Drive

Bearden Road and Horton

HWY 205 and Turnpike Road

White Oak

Morgan County (FLOODING REPORTED)