Former Decatur car lot owner facing 99-years to life in prison

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - The Morgan County District Attorney's Office says a man involved in a crooked car dealership could be facing 99-years to life in prison.

Gregory Steenson, 50, has pleaded guilty to 7 felony counts of theft and possession of forged instruments. Steenson is linked to former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin who was found to have invested $150,000 in jail food funds to Steenson's car lot. Franklin paid a bulk of the money back to the county along with a fine. Franklin was also convicted on federal tax-related charges.

Steenson, on the other hand, is now facing 99-years to life in prison which is beyond regular Alabama sentencing guidelines for his charges.

According to the Morgan County DA's office, A jury found 'aggravating factors' to multiple fraud-related charges after Steenson pleaded guilty, which allows for the sentence to go beyond state limits. Steenson also has past federal fraud convictions, which according to Morgan County, qualifies for habitual offender status.

The DA's office says Steenson agreed to having a jury examine the possibility of extending his sentence beyond state guidelines.

In a bit of a twist, court records indicate just days ago, Steenson and his lawyer asked to have Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson removed from the prosecution because Anderson's first cousin was once married to Steenson.

WHNT NEWS 19 has reached out to both parties to get clarifications to several questions. We have not yet heard back.

A judge will make a final decision in April for Steenson's sentencing.