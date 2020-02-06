Char has trouble with the chops, and Panera needs to turn up the heat in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Health inspectors found a chicken restaurant needed to fix the drain, Panera's sinks were running lukewarm, and chefs at a steakhouse were told, 'You can't cook your chops that way'.

Popeye's on North Parkway was inspected on January 14. The inspector found an uncovered cup of fryer cleaning powder stored next to the to-go boxes on the shelf and sitting over chicken that was being cooked in the fryer. The inspector also found a clogged floor drain under the compartment sink, which was causing a backup of dishwater. The kitchen hand sink was also blocked by a trash can and bread rack. In a follow-up visit, the problems were corrected. Popeye's scored a 79.

Panera Bread on highway 72 in Madison was inspected on January 15. The inspector says none of the water in any hand sinks in the restaurant reached 100ºF. They also said the spray hose in the ware washing sink sat below the flood rim. In a follow-up visit, the problems were corrected. Panera Bread scored an 83.

Char on Bob Wallace Ave was inspected on January 15. The inspector says the restaurant was using non-continuous cooking to prepare lamb chops without approval from the health department. They also found hot holding chicken at 120ºF and fries at 117ºF. The cold holding chicken and red fish were found at 48ºF. In a follow-up visit, the problems were taken care of. Char scored an 85.

There's no shortage of new businesses popping up along county line road in Madison. But one of the newest, Goodland Pour House, which is quickly becoming a popular place for people to stop in for a pint or a bite to eat on the way home from work.

"It seems like our Detroit-style pizzas have really caught on," Owner Nathan Simandle said. "I just try to do a unique twist on items I think would think taste good with any kind of craft beer."

Nathan and Paige Simandle opened the Pour House in November. The name of the nightspot comes from their hometown near Santa Barbara, California.

"Goleta is referred to as the Good Land," Nathan said. "And when we moved here, we realized good land is really anywhere you're at. It's more of a frame of mind. We thought it was a cool name to bring here."

The Pour House offers around 20 rotating taps, as well as a full menu, and a Wednesday spaghetti feed, which benefits a local charity. In their last inspection, Goodland Pour House scored a 95.