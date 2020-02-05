Tennessee Valley schools dismiss early, cancel after school activities due to severe weather concerns

Vehicle submerged in water at Buck’s Pocket State Park

Posted 3:47 pm, February 5, 2020, by

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a vehicle has gone into the water at Buck’s Pocket State Park with someone inside. That person hasn’t been seen since.

Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says the vehicle is completely under the water at this time.

WHNT News 19 has a crew on the way to the scene. Cell phone service is not reliable in the area, but we will update you as soon as our crew can get more information back to us.

