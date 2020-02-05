× Power outage impacting northwest Madison County residents

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Crews with the Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations are responding to a power outage in northwest Madison County.

HU says the outage is impacting at least 1,300 customers from the Tennessee state line south to Walker Lane and from Old Railroad Bed Road east to Greenville Pike.

They say service will be restored as quickly as possible.

HU says that cause of the outage is unknown at this time but that a strong weather system is moving through the area.

