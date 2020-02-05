× Man accused of theft captured by Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

UPDATE: Joesph Wise has been apprehended, according to the LCSO.

UPDATE: Joseph Wise has been apprehended. pic.twitter.com/XwT6zwhbkT — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) February 5, 2020

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they say left the cab without paying and stole a car.

Authorities say Jacob Wise, 27, is wanted by the sheriff’s office for theft. According to reports, Wise left a cab without paying and authorities in Columbia, Tennessee want him for car theft.

Tracking dogs are on the ground near the 14000 block of East Limestone Rd looking for Wise.

East Limestone High School is on soft lockdown, according to the LCSO.

Law enforcement said he was last seen Tuesday walking in the area of Jennings Chapel and Winchester Rd.

Please call the LCSO at 256-232-0111 with information.