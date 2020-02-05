Tennessee Valley schools dismissing early due to severe weather concerns

Heavy rain causes flooding in the Tennessee Valley

Posted 12:03 pm, February 5, 2020, by , Updated at 12:09PM, February 5, 2020

The Tennessee Valley has encountered heavy rain over the last 24 hours, and more rain is on the way. We’re seeing reports of flooded roads in several areas.

Several school systems made the decision to close early or cancel after school activities this afternoon. Here’s the list of closures.

There is a threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. The Weather Authority is keeping you updated with the latest forecast here.

Below is a group of flood reports we’re gathering from across the valley:

 

