Governor Ivey says prison reform is a top priority for legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - One of Governor Kay Ivey's priorities for this year's legislative session is prison reform. Part of her plan is to build three new prisons. It's something previous administrations have pitched but failed to get support.

Governor Ivey kicked off the 2020 legislative session by saying she believes Alabama's third century of statehood is off to a great start. She laid out her priorities, which included prison reform.

"We simply cannot afford to wait any longer to tackle this problem," Governor Ivey told lawmakers in her State of the State address.

The governor has directed the Department of Corrections Commissioner, Jeff Dunn, to spearhead efforts to build three new prisons a plan similar to the one former Governor Robert Bentley championed in the past without much support.

"I think the difference is communication. I think early on, back in 2019, the governor's staff met with leadership in both the House and the Senate," said Representative Rex Reynolds (R-Madison County).

Reynolds says he also thinks lawmakers are more supportive because of the more comprehensive nature of the plan. Over the summer, the governor formed a study group to analyze the best ways to address inmate rehabilitation.

"Not just 'Hey I'm going to build three prisons,'" Reynolds said.

Reynolds also laid out what lawmakers are focusing on when it comes to prison reform.

"There's a lot more than just the bricks and mortar piece right, we've got to get the probation and parole piece right, community corrections, alternative sentencing. Sentencing reform has got to be part of it. And actually, you know, what we're doing with the inmates inside, their mental health is a huge part of this," he said.

Reynolds says leadership in both the House and the Senate are working on different aspects of prison reform.

"Just today the House leadership signed yet another committee to have oversight on any bills that's going to be touching both sentencing reform and prison reform," Reynolds pointed out.

But the changes come at a cost. Reynolds sits on multiple committees, including Public Safety and Homeland Security and the Ways and Means General Fund Committee.

"You talk about spending could be $700 million or more and so myself being on the general fund, we then got to figure out what pockets do we find savings moving forward. Is that eliminating empty prison sites when those inmates are moved to new facilities? When we move them to new bricks and mortar facilities are we going to decrease the number of guards that it takes to administer inmates, control those inmates," he questioned.

He says early on there were conversations about community corrections being housed in the older prison facilities.

"That's not something I could support. And we've had that conversation. I think we do a very good job of community corrections within our communities. I think that's where that needs to occur. There may be some piece of the workforce development that could be housed in some of our prisons, but I just think the quicker we get those older facilities off our rolls then we stop paying, the quite frankly, millions of dollars in maintenance," he explained.

There is still a lot up in the air when it comes to the plan to build three new prisons, including where they would be built and what would happen to the old facilities.

The US Department of Justice has threatened to sue the state if conditions at state prisons are not improved. Reynolds says the Governor and lawmakers want to send the right message.

"Last night was a big piece of that. I mean you see the kind of commitment that your governor is willing to make and as she stated last night it's an Alabama problem and it's going to be an Alabama solution," Reynolds stated.