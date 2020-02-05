Another successful National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

Athletes across the country will remember this day for the rest of their lives; they'll tell their eventual children and grandchildren about the moment they signed an athletic scholarship on February 5, 2020 on National Signing Day.
Student athletes all across the Tennessee Valley signed their letters of intent to play their sport at the next level on Wednesday.
National Signing Day Signees:
Albertville
Hunter Harris - Faulkner University
Andrew Trammel - Faulkner University
Luke Kelly - Faulkner University
Athens
Caden Shoulders - University of West Alabama
Kennan Hambrick - Western Carolina University
Austin
Awysum Harris - Alabama State University
Brianna Hodges - Gadsden State Community College - Women's Basketball
Aleah Wesley - Gadsden State Community College - Women's Basketball
Bob Jones
Donovan Brown - Dodge City Community College
Derrick Weddle - Alabama A&M University
Trey Lockhardt - Jackson State University
Michael Lucente - Central Methodist University
Clements
Jairrice Pryor - Mississippi College
East Limestone
JD Broussard - Austin Peay State University
JD Farrar - Kentucky Christian University
Haze Solomon - University of Chattanooga
Crimson Bivens - Huntingdon College
Florence
Dee Beckwith - University of Tennessee
Grissom
Stacyus Simpson - Lindsey Wilson College
Huntsville
Luke Hammond - University of South Alabama
Phoenix Ryan - Fort Scott Community College
James Clemens
Christian Brown - University of West Georgia
Dylan Blackburn - Alabama A&M University
Lee Coleman - Alabama A&M University
Jon Granger - Lindsey Wilson College
Chris Hope - East Tennessee State University
Jordan Johnson - Delta State University
Lawrence County
Colton Johnson - Bethel University
Brody Franks - Bethel University
Lexington
Evan Byrd - Alabama A&M University
Mars Hill Bible
Logan McInnish - University of North Alabama
Sparkman
Khalil Griffin - Alabama A&M University
Mackenzie Howard - Lane College
Miles Tillman - Middle Tennessee State University
Tyshun Gaifer - Grambling State University
Gavin Ransaw - Virginia-Wise
Jakevion Dobbs - Lindsey Wilson College
Xavier White - Culver-Stockton College
Westminster Christian Academy
Alex Johnson - Sewanee
Nathaniel Pride - Rhodes College
Jackson Billings - Auburn University