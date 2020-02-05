17th annual Valentine-Champagne Luncheon to benefit Holy Family Catholic School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Make a champagne lunch date for Saturday, February 15, 2020.

The Knights of Peter Claver and Ladies Auxiliary (KPCLA), No. 286 invite you to the 17th annual Valentine-Champagne Luncheon.

The event will take place at the VBC North Hall at 11 a.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in 60s, 70s or 80s attire in accordance with the event’s ‘Motown Soulful Sounds’ theme.

Tickets are $40 per person. Proceeds will benefit Holy Family Catholic School.

To reserve your tickets, call the St. Joseph Catholic Church office at 256-534-8459