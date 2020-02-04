× U.S. Space and Rocket Center hiring for full-time and part-time jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Between now and May, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) says they will hire around 400-500 people for full-time and part-time jobs currently available.

On Tuesday, they held a job fair from at the Educator Training Facility at the entrance of the Rocket Center.

Among the full-time jobs available are a senior accountant, an aquatics manager, a sous chef, a sales and outreach coordinator, a custodial supervisor, an electrician and a heating and cooling technician. Part-time positions include theater ushers, a planetarium specialist, museum guides and an audio-visual technician, among many other positions. To be ready for the busy summer camp season, Space Camp jobs include part-time nurses, ropes course instructors, lifeguards and photographers.

The talent acquisition manager, Chris Maynard, says by working at the Rocket Center, you will be a part of a team that will change a child’s life.

“Our mission is to educate and inspire. Children come to us as children with dreams and hopes and ideas and they end up on the International Space Station. And I’m not kidding, that literally happens.”

The Rocket Center says the environment is fast-paced and exciting while welcoming visitors and Space Camp students from all over the world. Applicants for all positions should bring a resume and dress in business attire.

If you missed the job fair, you can still apply online by clicking here.