× Trash Pandas announce ribbon cutting date for Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. – The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced the ribbon cutting for the highly anticipated Toyota Field.

In a press release, the Minor League Baseball team said the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the stadium will be on April 6th at 4:00 p.m. The festivities will take place between a doubleheader featuring Madison’s high school baseball teams.

Bob Jones will face Hartselle High School, and James Clemens will take on Austin High School.

Admission is $6 and parking is $3.

The doubleheader wraps up a series of games in Toyota Field before the Trash Pandas open their inaugural season. The release says there will be four college games and a high school game in March.

“This schedule of baseball and festivities comprises a very special day for everyone who has been involved with the team and venue since the ground-breaking nearly two years ago,” said Trash Pandas President and CEO Nelson, “Toyota Field is a testament to the hard work and support of so many people who shared a vision and a dream.”

The Trash Pandas’ home opener is on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:35 p.m. against the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field.

Need tickets? Click here.