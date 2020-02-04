Tennessee man found dead in donation bin

Posted 5:06 am, February 4, 2020, by

NASHVILLE, TN. (CNN) – A man has died after getting trapped in a donation bin in Tennessee.

Police say the 48-year-old man got stuck in the drop-off door and died at the scene. It’s unclear why he got stuck, and how long he was in there but police say they don’t suspect foul play.

The man has not yet been identified.

The donations from the bin are given to the American Veteran’s National Service Foundation. The organization says it’s saddened by the loss of life and sends its deepest condolences.

