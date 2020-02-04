Severe storms, flash flooding likely through Wednesday night

A very active weather pattern sets up for Alabama, Tennessee and the surrounding states for the next 7-10 days. In the short-term (overnight, Wednesday and Wednesday night) we see potential for severe storms and flooding, but there’s a lot more happening out there beyond midweek!

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect:

Overnight into Wednesday morning: locally-heavy thunderstorms that could dump more than 2″ of rainfall and bring strong winds through 6 AM. Main Threats: flooding, wind gusts over 50 mph, low risk of a tornado.

Wednesday afternoon through pre-dawn hours Thursday: intense thunderstorms develop before 2 PM Wednesday in Mississippi and move into Northwest Alabama and Tennessee between 2 PM and 7 PM. Those storms move east through the evening and overnight. Main Threats: strong winds, tornadoes, hail and flash flooding.

Thursday: more rain. Light to moderate rain adds another 0.25″ to 0.50″ to the already impressive rainfall we’ve seen by then. The best chance of a cold, steady rain comes in the afternoon, and as the rain tapers off, there may be just enough cold air to change some of it over to snow showers (no ‘major’ accumulation or travel issues expected).

Friday: some spotty showers or snow flurries early in the day. Colder. No ‘major’ impact weather expected.

Saturday: here it comes again! Rain is back, but this time it may start out as some snow! The air certainly looks cold enough at the onset of precipitation for some light/moderate snow Saturday morning. Could an accumulation occur? Possibly. It’s way too early to ‘know’ whether it will work out for us to see flakes let along if we’ll see them pile up on the ground. If anything, it looks like snow might be heavier in the higher elevations of Madison, Jackson, Lincoln and Franklin (TN) Counties. Temperatures are border-line, so put this down as a ‘watch it’ instead of a ‘lock-it-in guarantee.’

More rain are you kidding me!!?!? Yes. more rain comes after all of this. Through Saturday, some of us will have more than 5 inches of rain. More rain develops next week, and some guidance (both GFS and ECMWF) paints a picture of more than ten inches of rain through Valentine’s Day.

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt