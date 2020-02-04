Section School counselor discusses National School Counseling Week 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SECTION, Ala. - WHNT News 19 is celebrating local school counselors as part of National School Counseling Week 2020.

The week is meant to bring attention to the unique contribution school counselors have on districts across the country.

Counselors not only help students achieve success while in school, but also post-graduation.

They also help with mental health.

“It's important that students have someone they can trust that they can come and talk to and I feel like I can offer them that and the confidentiality and just being able to come in and vent sometimes helps a whole lot,” said Cindy Woodall, Section School Counselor.

National School Counseling Week is sponsored by the American School Counselor Association.

Woodall told WHNT News 19 Tuesday that she is thankful counselors are being recognized.