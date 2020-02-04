× Roofing company owners accused of scamming Cullman County residents after hail storm

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Local authorities arrested the owners of a roofing company in connection with a scam defrauding victims of their money.

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested John David Boggs, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky and Amanda Christine Lairsey, 32, of Spring Hill, Tennessee for five counts each of first-degree theft of property.

CCSO began investigating after they received multiple cases involving My Affordable Roofing taking money from clients and not providing services. My Affordable Roofing is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and is owned by John David Boggs and Amanda Christine Lairsey.

Authorities say Boggs and Lairsey opened a location in Cullman in the spring of 2018 after the extensive hail storm damaged many homes and businesses on March 18, 2018.

Victims told CCSO Investigators that the suspects took their money, didn’t show back up, and ignored phone calls from their clients.

CCSO investigators said they found that My Affordable Roofing did complete a few jobs in the very beginning of 2018, right after the hail storm, but began to sell other jobs and not complete the work.

So far, CCSO has taken six reports and the total loss to victims, just in Cullman, AL, is $167,045. There could be as many as 30 total victims in the Cullman County area that have still not filed a report with the CCSO.

During the investigation, CCSO investigators were contacted by an attorney that they said made them aware of a pattern with Boggs and Lairsey. Investigators said they were able to discover the pattern of the same type of deceptive practices extending across multiple states that ranged from Indiana to Florida.

Investigators also said Boggs was deeply in debt after buying multiple luxury homes in Florida, a large fishing yacht and leasing a private aircraft with money earned from his victims in Cullman, as well as other states.

Investigators estimate the losses to victims in all the states combined could be well over a million dollars.

“This is a major case and we are still encouraging anyone that could be a victim of My Affordable Roofing to come forward. It appears through our investigation these suspects blatantly deceived customers and took their money with no intention of doing the work,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Other charges may be pending as the investigation continues. Both suspects have made bond.

If someone believes they may be a victim of My Affordable Roofing please contact Investigator Trevor Clemmons at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.