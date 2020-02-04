× Monday wreck kills Tuscumbia man

SHEFFIELD, Ala. – A two-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Tuscumbia man, according to ALEA.

The wreck happened at 6:00 p.m. on February 3rd on AL 157 near the Hatton Community located in Lawrence County. Troopers say that Wesley David Whitfield, a 46-year-old male, was killed when the 2002 Chevy S-10 truck he was driving hit the rear-end of a 2009 Sierra truck and utility trailer.

Authorities say Whitfield was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.