Jefferson County police officer injured in shooting on I-65

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A police officer was shot Tuesday night during a pursuit on I-65 South in Jefferson County, according to authorities.

Our news partner AL.com reports the incident began shortly after 10 p.m. when Warrior Police officers tried to stop a vehicle. When the vehicle would not stop, Kimberly Police officers joined the chase.

Shots were fired and a Kimberly officer was injured. The officer was rushed to UAB Hospital with a large police escort.

There is no word yet on the officer’s condition. The shooter is still at large.

The State Bureau of Investigation is on the way to the scene. Local police have a description of the person’s vehicle but it was not immediately made public.

A resident who lives near the shooting scene told AL.com she heard 10 to 12 shots in rapid succession.

