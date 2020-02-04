Jackson County Park partially reopened following deadly dock fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Park partially reopened on Monday, February 3rd, following the deadly dock fire.

This decision was made so that businesses like KCs Bar-B-Q can get back to work. The BBQ restaurant became the hub of first responders and investigators during the rescue and recovery efforts.

The marina police are still limiting boat access as environmental crews continue to clean up the oil and fuel. Underwater salvage crews also have to get out the rest of the sunken boats near Dock B.

The docks remain off-limits to non-residents.

