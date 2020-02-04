Celebrate National Weatherperson’s Day and get to know “The Weather Authority”

Every year, February 5 is designated as National Weatherperson’s Day, celebrating the birthday of John Jeffries, who was born in 1744. Jeffries was one of the first weather observers, beginning his work in 1774, and launching the first weather balloon in 1784.

The day is set aside to honor everyone who provides weather, water, climate, or warning services across the nation.

Here at WHNT News 19, we have The Weather Authority working around the clock to give you the best forecast.

From a cake mishap, to wearing a lemon head on the air, to never forgetting the lives lost in the April 27, 2011 tornado outbreak, there’s a lot to learn about The Weather Authority team.

Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson:

Time at WHNT News 19: 8 years
Previous weather experience: WTOK - Meridian, Mississippi; KMIZ - Columbia, Missouri; WTOK (again); ABC 33/40 - Birmingham, Alabama
Education: Mississippi State - Jason's cowbell sits in the weather office

Meteorologist Christina Edwards:

Time at WHNT News 19: 4 years
Previous weather experience: WSB-TV - Atlanta, Georgia; The Weather Channel
Education: Georgia Tech

Meteorologist Alex Puckett:

Time at WHNT News 19: 6 months
Previous weather experience: WCBI - Columbus, Mississippi; WVUA - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Education: Mississippi State - Alex said he and Jason like to joke that they are miserable during college football season together, but the Bulldogs' new coach might change that

Meteorologist Ben Smith:

Time at WHNT News 19: 10 years
Previous weather experience: WNCT - Greenville, North Carolina; CBS 42 - Birmingham, Alabama; WSAV - Savannah, Georgia; WFTV - Orlando, Florida
Education: East Carolina University, Mississippi State

