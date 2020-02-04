× Calhoun Community College kicks off annual Career & Workforce Expo Feb. 4

DECATUR, Ala. – Calhoun is opening its doors to high school students, businesses, and industry partners at the annual Career & Workforce Expo.

The Expo is on Tuesday, February 4th from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur campus. This Expo is open exclusively to local high school students to provide them the opportunity to connect with local employers.

“Workforce development is a high priority in Alabama and Calhoun is committed to providing innovative training and accessible educational opportunities that will prepare our students to successfully enter the workforce”, said Gwen Baker, Director of Calhoun’s Dual Enrollment program.

According to Baker, last year, over 1,000 high school students, parents, and educators from school systems across Calhoun’s service area attended.

According to organizers, this year’s event includes over 65 business industry companies such as 3M, Lockheed Martin, Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Mazda Toyota, US Navy, US Army Recruiting, Paul Mitchell the School Huntsville, Redstone Federal Credit Union, Huntsville Career Center, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Department of Corrections, as well as Turner Industries.

For more information about the Expo, click here.

You may also contact Gwen Baker at 256-306-2665 or gwendlyn.baker@calhoun.edu or Heath Daws at 256-306-2671 or email heath.daws@calhoun.edu.

This annual event is sponsored by the Calhoun Community College Tech Prep Consortium in conjunction with the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and the Morgan County Economic Development Association.