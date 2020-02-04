× Bob Jones High School graduate becomes first African American woman to head SEC athletics program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Madison native is making history at Vanderbilt University.

Candice Storey Lee was named the university’s interim athletic director and interim vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs Tuesday. Lee succeeds Malcolm Turner, who resigned earlier Tuesday.

The appointment makes Lee Vanderbilt’s first female athletic director and the first black woman to head an SEC athletics program, the university said. Prior to that she was deputy director of athletics, a job she got in 2016.

“As someone who can personally appreciate the value of Vanderbilt’s unique student-athlete experience, I can say without reservation that we are building on a storied legacy of excellence and achievement—in athletics and in academics,” Lee said in a release from the university. “Vanderbilt is a special place, and this is a very exciting time—we are charting the future course of Vanderbilt Athletics. I am excited to work with our coaches, our staff and our student-athletes as we move forward.”

Lee played basketball for Vanderbilt and graduated in 2000 with a degree in human and organizational development. She received a master’s degree in counseling in 2002, and earned her doctorate in higher education administration from Vanderbilt in 2012.