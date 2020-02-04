Bloomberg campaign setting up shop in Huntsville, expected to invest serious time in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg set up a campaign location Tuesday, in Huntsville at 900 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest.

Bloomberg is the first candidate to physically take out a space for his campaign in North Alabama. More Bloomberg campaign offices are expected to pop up across Alabama.

Bloomberg has enlisted more than 30 staffers including senior staff and field organizers state-wide. A former Obama campaign staffer who is now with Bloomberg says the former president only had one senior staffer in Alabama back when Obama ran for president.

The location on Bob Wallace will be open M-F and will serve as a location to organize field teams, distribute election materials and serve as a call center of sorts.

The campaign acknowledged people might be seeing a lot of Bloomberg adds. They said if people want to dig deeper and ask questions, the campaign staff will do their best to help.

"Mike Bloomberg has said more than once that if it's not him that ends up being the nominee, he's going to take all these investments that he's made in advertising and staff across the country... he's going to give that to whoever the nominee is. This monetary investment he's making is much larger than himself and much larger than his campaign."