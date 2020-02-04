× Athens father and son accused of beating man with pistol, brass knuckles

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An Athens man and his son are accused of beating a man with a pistol and brass knuckles over money Monday.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Benjamin Moore, 41, with second-degree assault and first-degree burglary. Authorities say his son, Jeremy Moore is wanted on the same charges.

Authorities say Benjamin Moore, Jeremy Moore, and a woman went to the victim’s home on Quinn Road early Monday morning. Deputies say the victim was met with gunpoint when he answered the door.

Investigators said Moore demanded money that was supposedly owed to him and forced the victim to open a safe. When the safe proved to be empty, authorities say the men took two televisions, a sound bar, and a cell phone.

Deputies say the victim was pistol-whipped and has severe facial injuries. Emergency crews took the victim to Athens-Limestone Hospital where he was treated overnight and released.

Benjamin Moore is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $5000 bond for the assault charge, but bond has not been set for the burglary charge.

Investigators believe the money owed is drug-related.

Benjamin Moore was arrested Monday after deputies recognized his vehicle and made a traffic stop on Slate Road. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Jeremy Moore on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jeremy Moore is asked to call (256)232-0111.

The stolen property was returned to the victim Tuesday afternoon.